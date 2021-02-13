sabato, Febbraio 13, 2021
CHARGES LAID IN SEXUAL ASSAULT ON ELDERLY WOMAN

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 13 febbraio 2021

We have laid charges against a man in relation to the sexual assault of a 90-year-old woman that took place last month.

Around 11 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, we received a report from the elderly victim that a man had entered her apartment, located in the 3500 block of 31 Street N.W., and had sexually assaulted her.

Following an investigation, police have charged Duran Ross BUFFALO, 36, with one count of each of the following:

  • Aggravated sexual assault;
  • Break and enter to commit aggravated sexual assault;
  • Fail to comply with order as a condition of being a registered sex offender;
  • Assault police officer;
  • Property damage; and
  • Obstruct a police officer.

“This was a shocking and heinous crime committed on a vulnerable member of our community,” said Staff Sergeant Michelle Doyle. “We will continue to ensure the victim has access to supports to help them through this difficult time.”

The Calgary Police Service encourages anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault to report it to police. Victims of sexual assault can report it to police by calling 403-266-1234, or 9-1-1 if they are in immediate danger. There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.

Case #/3514

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/charges-laid-in-sexual-assault-on-elderly-woman/

