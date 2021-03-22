(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 22 marzo 2021

We have charged a woman in relation to a racially motivated hate crime against a young woman.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., today, Sunday, March 21, 2021, two young women were walking along the pathway in Prince’s Island Park when they were approached by a female that became confrontational toward them.

The two women attempted to walk away from the female however she continued to follow them and direct racially motivated slurs at them. The woman then pushed one of the young women, and tore her hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women. She proceeded to punch the victim in the face and kick her in the stomach. The second victim was not physically harmed.

Two men, believed to be with the female suspect were nearby and came to stop the attack, at which time the two young women left the area and called 911.

When police arrived on scene, they were able to speak to the two women who were also being assisted by a good Samaritan who we believe witnessed the incident and remained with them until police could arrive on scene.

With the assistance of HAWCS, officers found and arrested the suspect a short while later. Bridgette SERVERITE, 28, was charged with common assault, mischief and causing a disturbance in public.

At this time, this incident appears to have occurred in isolation from weekend protests.

We are looking to speak with the good Samaritan who stayed with the women as well as anyone else who may have witnessed the incident and captured it on video.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

To the young women who had to experience this, no one should be targeted because of their faith. We hope you continue to see how strong you are.

CASE #/5541

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/charges-laid-in-racially-motivated-hate-crime/