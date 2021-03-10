CHARGES LAID IN PHARMACY ROBBERIES

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 10 marzo 2021

In the fall of 2020, a dedicated investigative team was brought together to identify and locate the persons responsible for causing significant harm to pharmacy employees who were being targeted for robbery of pharmaceuticals and cash. Investigators have identified several groups of individuals believed to be responsible and on Monday, March 8, 2021, arrested four individuals connected to at least six robberies.

The recent arrests are just one step in this complex investigation that will continue until each of the suspects have been brought to justice.

“Innocent members of the public were being robbed at gun point, and in some cases physically assaulted. Everyone deserves to feel safe at work and in the community. We will find those responsible for causing this harm,” says Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs. “In addition to our investigative team, we have deployed our Community Resource Officers to pharmacies to assist with Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design practices.”

On Monday, March 8, 2021, warrants were executed on two downtown apartments and two homes in northeast Calgary:

1000 block of 10 Street S.W.

1000 block of Sixth Street S.W.

0-100 block of Savanna Common N.E.

0-100 block of Savanna Park N.E.

During a search of the residences, the following items were seized:

$1,850 cash

Handgun with a prohibited magazine

Airsoft handgun

Bear spray canisters

Knives and machetes

Clothing, including balaclavas, believed to have been used in the robberies

Pharmaceutical products

Six cell phones

Three vehicles were also seized for further search pending application of a search warrant.

Photos of some of the seized items are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Four individuals were arrested on Monday in connection with the execution of the search warrants. Two were charged in relation to six robberies that occurred from January 2021 to March 2021 across Calgary. One individual was released from custody without charge, and a second remains under investigation. Further charges are being reviewed in consultation with Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

Parampreet DHALIWAL, 19, is charged with six counts of robbery with a firearm, six counts of disguise with intent and one count of assault with a weapon. He will next appear in court on April 16, 2021.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of disguise with intent and six counts of breach of probation. He will next appear in court on April 12, 2021.

From September 2020 to Tuesday, March 9, 2021, there have been 49 pharmacy robberies across Calgary. Several groups of individuals are believed to be responsible for these attacks and the Calgary Police Service is committed to a thorough investigation that leads to not only charges, but a successful prosecution in partnership with Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

Yesterday, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at approximately 3 p.m., a pharmacy robbery occurred at 5102 Rundlehorn Drive N.E. During the robbery, the suspect brandished a metal rod and began to swing it around while demanding opioids. The employee received minor injuries as a result Investigators are releasing CCTV photos of a person believed to be connected to this robbery and are seeking information from the public about his identity. He is described as approximately 5’10” tall, 180 pounds, wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans, dark pants and white gloves.

Anyone with information about these ongoing robberies is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers through any one of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/4465

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/charges-laid-in-pharmacy-robberies/