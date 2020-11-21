sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
CHARGES LAID IN MAY 2020 FATAL COLLISION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 21 novembre 2020

We have charged a man in relation to a serious collision that resulted in the death of a cyclist.

At approximately 6:55 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, a cyclist was traveling east on 50 Avenue S.W. across the intersection with Macleod Trail. At the same time, a black Hyundai Elantra was turning left from westbound 50 Avenue to southbound Macleod Trail.

The Hyundai turned across the path of the bicycle, colliding with the cyclist.

The cyclist suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. He died on Monday, June 1, 2020 as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured and remained at the scene. Drugs and alcohol were not considered factors in this collision.

The driver of the Hyundai, Brice William COATES, 44, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of careless driving and making an unsafe left turn under the Traffic Safety Act. He will next appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/charges-laid-in-may-2020-fatal-collision/

