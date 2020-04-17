CHARGES LAID IN HOMICIDE – SUNALTA

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 17 aprile 2020

Our investigators have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that occurred in Sunalta last week.

On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Jovaughan MEEK, 28, of Calgary, was found in medical distress in his vehicle located in the 1500 block of 16 Ave. S.W. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Taylor CALFCHILD, 24, who also goes by Taylor HALL, of Calgary, is charged with second-degree murder. Police are seeking public assistance to track the movement of the suspect in the days leading up and following the homicide.

Though charges have been laid in this case the investigation is still ongoing. The weapon used in the offense is outstanding and we are asking anyone with information about the firearm or its whereabouts to contact police. Should someone come across the firearm in the community we ask that they not touch it and report it to police immediately.

“Our homicide detectives worked tirelessly in coordination with multiple other police units to find answers in this case, and these combined efforts led us to an arrest,” said Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta, Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “We would like to thank members of the public who provided information to investigators and encourage anyone who may have information about the firearm to come forward.”

Anyone with information about this incident, or the whereabouts of the firearm used in the offense, is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/3232