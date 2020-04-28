CHARGES LAID IN FIRE AT SENIORS’ FACILITY

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 28 aprile 2020

A victim who was injured in a fire early this morning remains in hospital in life-threatening condition. Investigators have since charged a second resident of the facility in relation to the fire.

At approximately 1:25 a.m., on Monday, April 27, 2020, police were called to Wentworth Manor, located at 5717 14 Avenue S.W., for reports of a suspicious fire. Upon arrival, the Calgary Fire Department was on scene and had contained the fire. As a result, a man in his 80s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators from the Arson Unit and Homicide Unit worked together and have charged a man in his 70s with one count of arson. The suspect was a resident of the seniors’ facility and suffers from a mental health condition. As a result, the man’s identity is not being released.

“This is an extremely sad case,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “We believe that the offender was suffering from a significant cognitive impairment at the time of the incident and we are continuing to support all of the families involved.”

Investigators would like to thank members of the Calgary Fire Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Case #/4163