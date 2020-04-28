martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
Breaking News

27/04/2020 COVID-19: STANDING COMMITTEE MEETS BY VIDEOCONFERENCE TO ASSESS NATIONAL RESPONSES TO…

BRASILE: RESPINTO IL RICORSO PER LA DEPENALIZZAZIONE DELL’ABORTO

DISCUSSION: THE ROLE OF STRATCOM IN CRISIS

LIVESTREAM Q&A: COUNTRY RESPONSES TO COVID-19

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 27 APRIL…

THE LEGAL IMPLICATIONS OF MALICIOUS EXPLOITATION OF SOCIAL MEDIA

CORONAVIRUS: CASI DI POSITIVITà ALL’UNIVERSITà SALESIANA DI ROMA

SIRIA: GUERRA E CORONAVIRUS MINACCIANO IL FUTURO DEI BAMBINI

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 28, 2020

A NEMBRO, NEL BERGAMASCO, UN CONCERTO PER VITTIME CORONAVIRUS

Agenparl

CHARGES LAID IN FIRE AT SENIORS’ FACILITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 28 aprile 2020

A victim who was injured in a fire early this morning remains in hospital in life-threatening condition. Investigators have since charged a second resident of the facility in relation to the fire.

At approximately 1:25 a.m., on Monday, April 27, 2020, police were called to Wentworth Manor, located at 5717 14 Avenue S.W., for reports of a suspicious fire. Upon arrival, the Calgary Fire Department was on scene and had contained the fire. As a result, a man in his 80s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators from the Arson Unit and Homicide Unit worked together and have charged a man in his 70s with one count of arson. The suspect was a resident of the seniors’ facility and suffers from a mental health condition. As a result, the man’s identity is not being released.

“This is an extremely sad case,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “We believe that the offender was suffering from a significant cognitive impairment at the time of the incident and we are continuing to support all of the families involved.”

Investigators would like to thank members of the Calgary Fire Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Case #/4163

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/charges-laid-in-fire-at-seniors-facility/

Post collegati

CHARGES LAID IN FIRE AT SENIORS’ FACILITY

Redazione

POLICE INVESTIGATING SUSPICIOUS DEATH

Redazione

POLICE INVESTIGATE SUSPICIOUS FIRE AT SENIORS’ FACILITY

Redazione

PINERIDGE HOMICIDE UPDATE

Redazione

CALGARY FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO FATAL MOTOR HOME EXPLOSION IN SOUTH WEST

Redazione

THE GAMBIA : REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND MODIFICATION OF PERFORMANCE CRITERIA UNDER THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR THE GAMBIA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More