CHARGES LAID IN FATAL COLLISION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 19 novembre 2020

We have laid charges in a fatal collision that resulted in the death of a cyclist near the McKenzie Meadows Golf Club last August.

Shortly after 8 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, a man drove his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD truck out of the golf club parking lot into the eastbound lanes of McKenzie Meadows Drive S.E. It is believed the driver crossed over the solid yellow line and entered the westbound lanes where he struck a cyclist travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the road.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver pulled over a short distance from the collision and remained at the scene.

Following an investigation into the collision, Joseph JOHNSON, 26, of Calgary, has been charged with impaired operation causing death and impaired operation over 80 mg causing death. He will next appear in court on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

