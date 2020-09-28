CHARGES LAID IN DOWNTOWN SHOOTING

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 28 settembre 2020

An investigation into a dangerous downtown shooting earlier this month has led to seven charges against one man.

Just after 2 a.m., on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, a man engaged in a verbal altercation within another man at Tomkins Park, located at 828 16 Ave. S.W. The suspect stood in the middle of 16 Avenue and discharged his firearm multiple times in rapid succession, before fleeing the area. Thankfully no one was injured as a result.

An extensive CCTV canvass of the area identified images of the suspect and a need to identify bulletin was sent to officers. The man was preliminarily identified and subsequently located at an apartment building in the 0-100 block of Waterfront Court S.W. The man was arrested at the apartment and a search warrant was conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Rami EL-LAHIB, 26, has been charged with possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, discharge of a firearm with intent while being reckless, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, knowing possession of an unlicensed weapon and possession of restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition. He will next appear in court on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

“Standing in the middle of a downtown street recklessly firing a weapon, at a time when the establishments in the area are closing for the night, put many people in danger. We have seen the deadly consequences of events such as this and will do everything we can to find those who are so careless with the lives of others,” says District 1 Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach.

Case #/5574