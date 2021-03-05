venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
CHARGES LAID IN DECEMBER PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 05 marzo 2021

Following a plea for public information in December 2020, investigators were successful in locating a vehicle believed to be responsible for the serious-injury collision involving two pedestrians in southwest Calgary.

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Steven Albert Henry VERDENHALVEN, 28, of Calgary, was charged with two counts of hit and run causing bodily harm, and one count of carless driving. Additional charges remain under investigation.

The male victim remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition. The female victim has since been released from hospital and continues her recovery at home.

We would like to thank the media and members of the public who provided information crucial to the resolution of this investigation.

Original release below.

Police seek witnesses to injury collision

At approximately 1:30 a.m., yesterday, Dec. 13, 2020, police were called to the intersection of 37 Street and 13 Avenue S.W. for reports of an injury collision.

Upon arrival, police discovered two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

A 37-year-old man was transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition. 

A 38-year-old woman was transported to hospital where she remains with serious injuries.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating the suspect vehicle. The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured sedan and was seen fleeing northbound on 37 Street S.W.

The vehicle will likely have front-end damage, possibly including damage to the windshield.

Anyone who may have information about the location of the vehicle is asked to call the Calgary Police Service Traffic Section at (403) 567-4000. Tips can also be left anonymously using Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/4707

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/charges-laid-in-december-pedestrian-hit-and-run/

