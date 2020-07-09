CHARGES LAID IN BANK ROBBERY

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 09 luglio 2020

A man is facing charges in relation to a bank robbery that occurred earlier this week in southeast Calgary.

On Monday, July 6, 2020, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a man entered a TD Bank located in the 3000 block of 17 Avenue S.E., and demanded money. During the robbery, the man made threats to the employee and indicated he had a firearm. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police attended the scene and located the suspect a short distance away.

Francis Michael CUTTER, 37, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of robbery and committing an indictable offence while being disguised.

Case # /3492