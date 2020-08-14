sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
CHARGES LAID IN BANK ROBBERY INVESTIGATION

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 14 agosto 2020

We have charged a man in connection to a bank robbery that occurred earlier this year where the suspect threatened to harm staff and customers.

At approximately 2 p.m., on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, a man entered the Bank of Montreal located at 3690 Westwinds Drive N.E. and demanded money while making threats. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

The man fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and was observed getting into a cab.

On Thursday, April 2, 2020, investigators released CCTV photos of the suspect and asked the public for help in furthering the investigation.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Navado Roy WOOD, 30, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery of a financial institution and one count of using a disguise with intent. He will appear in court on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

The Calgary Police Service Robbery Team would like to thank the public and the media for their help in furthering this investigation.

Case #/2974

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/charges-laid-in-bank-robbery-investigation/

