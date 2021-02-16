CHARGES LAID IN 40-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE SEXUAL ASSAULTS

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Significant advances in DNA science have aided Calgary Police Service cold case sex crimes investigators with making an arrest in two sexual assaults that occurred nearly 40 years ago.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Patrick ZAMORA, 64, of Calgary, was charged in relation to two offences that occurred in 1981.

On June 16, 1981, a young, female nursing student was returning to her residence at the Foothills Medical Centre in the early morning hours when she was attacked by an unknown offender and raped.

In relation to this offence, ZAMORA has been charged with “Rape and Choking” as described in the 1981 Criminal Code of Canada.

A couple of weeks later, on July 1, 1981, a young, female lab technician was returning to her vehicle in the early morning hours after leaving a building on the Foothills Medical Centre campus, when she was attacked by an unknown offender and raped.

In relation to this offence, ZAMORA has been charged with “Rape” as described in the 1981 Criminal Code of Canada.

“These offences were investigated extensively in 1981 by detectives in the Sex Crimes Unit with no offender identified in relation to the attacks,” said Staff Sergeant Michelle Doyle. “These cases highlight that dedicated investigative work coupled with technological advances can result in new information, leading to charges. Even after 40 years, we will not stop investigating cold cases.”

ZAMORA is next scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Case #//#2788 & #3278