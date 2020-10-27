CHARGES LAID AFTER THREE-YEAR-LONG HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 27 ottobre 2020

We have laid first-degree murder charges against two men following an exhaustive investigation into the death of Ronnie OBINA, which occurred in November 2017.

Just after 4 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, police were called to the 0 to 100 block of Ranchero Rise N.W., for reports of a deceased man found in a vehicle in the back alley. It is believed that the victim was shot in the back alley in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

The victim was identified through an autopsy as Ronnie Olara OBINA, 29, of Calgary.

Investigators believed that this was a targeted attacked and worked tirelessly to identify potential suspects.

On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, two men were arrested in Regina, Sask., by the Regina Police Service in relation to this investigation. Police are still working to determine a motive for this homicide.

Jessie PEARSON, 33, and Jayme Scott DENOVAN, 30, both of Calgary, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder. They will next appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

“This investigation was extremely complex and required the dedication and coordination of resources from across the Service and from other law enforcement partners,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “This is a great example of even with the passage of time, our members are committed to uncovering the truth and holding individuals accountable.”

Detectives would like to thank the Regina Police Service for their assistance in this investigation.

