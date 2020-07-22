CHARGES LAID AFTER LASER POINTED AT HAWCS AND PATROL UNITS

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 22 luglio 2020

Investigators have laid multiple drug, weapons and Aeronautics Act charges following an incident where a laser was pointed at several officers.

On Friday, July 17, 2020, at approximately 2:50 a.m., HAWCS was responding to a call for service when a laser was pointed into the eyes of the Tactical Flight Officer working in HAWCS. Minutes later, a laser was also shone into the eyes of patrol officers who were in two different marked police vehicles in the downtown area. The Tactical Flight Officer was able to determine that the source of the laser came from an apartment located in the 200 block of 15 Avenue S.E.

Patrol units attended the apartment and conducted a door knock, however the occupants refused to answer the door. Later that day, investigators were able to collect additional evidence and as a result conducted a search warrant on the apartment.

The following items were seized during the search:

993.2 grams of methamphetamine, worth approximately $60,000

$20,725 in Canadian currency

A Class 3B laser

Approximately 20 kg of an unknown substance, suspected to be a cutting agent

A sawed-off shotgun

A Browning .308 Winchester rifle

Numerous rounds of ammunition

Other items related to drug trafficking and fraud

Kamran SATTAR, 44, of Calgary has been charged with 14 criminal offences including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, obstruction of a peace officer, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition, careless storage of a firearm and breach of probation. SATTAR was also charged with two offences under the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Aeronautics Act including projection of a directed bright light source at an aircraft and creating a hazard to safety.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a serious offence that we will investigate thoroughly,” says Staff Sergeant Jodi Gach of the CPS District 1 General Investigations Unit. “In this case, investigators came together very quickly to identify the offender, and as a result a significant amount of methamphetamine and firearms were seized by police.”

