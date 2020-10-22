giovedì, Ottobre 22, 2020
CHARGES IN NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY ENCROCHAT FIREARMS AND AMMO OPERATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 22 ottobre 2020

Three men have been charged and a UK national arrested in Spain on a European Arrest Warrant as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the large scale supply and possession of firearms.

The four men were arrested yesterday (Tuesday 20 Oct) at two addresses in Manchester, one in Chester and in Estepona, Spain.

The NCA launched its investigation earlier this year as part of Operation Venetic – the UK law enforcement response to the takedown of encrypted global communications service EncroChat.

In April, under Operation Venetic, officers seized an AK47 assault rifle hidden in a commercial building in Warrington, Cheshire.

That month officers also seized an Uzi and Skorpion sub machine guns, 300 rounds of ammo, £180,000 cash and a kilogram of cocaine from a location in London.

In June, officers seized a second AK47 from an address in Manchester.

Last night, the three men arrested in the north west of England were charged with conspiracy to possess firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life or to enable another person to endanger life.

They are: Bilal Khan, 32, of Mersey Road, Didsbury, Manchester; Umair Zaheer, 33, of Somerset Road, Eccles, Manchester; and Hitesh Patel, 26, of Garden Lane, Chester, Cheshire.

Also yesterday in an internationally co-ordinated strike, Robert Brazendale, 33, was arrested by the Spanish National Police in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, on a European Arrest Warrant, on suspicion of the same offence.

Brazendale, of Warrington, Cheshire, has been remanded to custody in Spain and faces extradition proceedings.

Khan, Zaheer and Patel will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today.

Neil Gardner, NCA operations manager, said: “The arrests by the NCA and Spanish National Police are the latest in a long line made since Operation Venetic was announced in July this year.

“As part of this investigation the NCA and our policing partners have removed some of the most deadly firearms that exist.

“We will continue to target offenders who bring firearms into our communities.”

21 OCTOBER 

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/charges-in-national-crime-agency-encrochat-firearms-and-ammo-operation

