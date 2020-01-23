23 Gennaio 2020
CHARGES IN CHRISTMAS EVE 2017 BABY DEATH

(AGENPARL) – Calgary (Alberta Canada), gio 23 gennaio 2020


An investigation that began on Christmas Eve 2017, when a deceased infant was found inside a dumpster in the community of Bowness, has led to charges against a woman.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, a resident of the community called police after finding the body of a newborn infant in a garbage bin located behind 7943 43 Ave N.W.

Autopsy results had indicated that at some point after birth the child was breathing on her own.

DNA phenotyping was used for the first time by the Service, to create an image that had a likeness to the mother and baby.

Over the course of the investigation, which began as an undetermined death, 70 tips were received from the public. Each one of them were followed through to determine the identity and the wellbeing of the mother.

The use of CCTV and confirmation of DNA from the baby and the mother, eventually provided investigators with the necessary information to proceed with charges.

Charges of indignity to a dead human body and failure to provide the necessaries of life are pending. The name of the accused will be shared once they have appeared before a Justice of the Peace.

“This is a case that weighed heavily on the minds and hearts of not only investigators but the larger community” says Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta. “While particulars surrounding motive and intent will unfold as part of the court process, we hope this provides some level of closure for all involved.”

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/charges-in-christmas-eve-2017-baby-death/

