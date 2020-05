(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 22 maggio 2020

Thursday 21st May 2020,

Five people have now been charged with Conspiracy to Possess a Firearm with Intent to Cause Fear of Violence and Conspiracy to Possess Ammunition following a series of Programme Precision led operations on Monday 18th May.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/charge-update-suspected-class-drugs-firearms-and-ammunition-seized-police-operation