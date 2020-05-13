CHARGE TRANSFER IN STEAM PURIFIED ARC DISCHARGE SINGLE WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES FILLED WITH LUTETIUM HALIDES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 13 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,10063-10075

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01408G, Paper

Ana Santidrián, Magdalena Kierkowicz, Elzbieta Pach, Denisa Darvasiová, Belén Ballesteros, Gerard Tobias, Martin Kalbáč

In the present work, the effect of doping on electronic properties in bulk purified and filled arc-discharge single-walled carbon nanotubes samples is studied for the first time by in situ Raman spectroelectrochemical method.

