CHARGE TRANSFER AND STRAIN TUNED ANTIFERROMAGNETISM IN TWO-DIMENSIONAL CRCL3/[MO2C(-O)]2 HETEROJUNCTION

Magnetic ordering in two-dimensional materials with atomic level thickness has been one of the most important issues in condensed matter physics and material science. Most previous studies focus on the two-dimensional ferromagnetic systems, while the antiferromagnetic systems have been much less touched. Here by using the first-principles calculation and Monte Carlo simulation, a two-dimensional antiferromagnetic heterojunction: CrCl3/[Mo2C(-O)]2, is predicted, by tuning the electronic distribution. The ferromagnetic coupling between the Cr atom and Cr atom in the CrCl3/(Mo2C)2 heterostructure is enhanced by the transferred electrons from Mo2C, which will occupy the t2g orbits of Cr. With the O adsorbed on the Mo2C, the Cr-Cl bond length increases and the superexchange interaction is decreased. The magnetic ground state changes to antiferromagnetism. More interestingly, under a moderate compressive biaxial strain, its Néel temperature of CrCl3/(Mo2C-O)2 can be significantly increased for the enhanced direct exchange of Cr-Cr atom with a value of 146K. The heterojunction is useful for two-dimensional spintronic logic, ultrafast magnetodynamics devices and information storage for new generation computer devices.