martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
Breaking News

TENDER FOR GENERATOR MAINTENANCE (RELAUNCH)

DECRETO-LEGGE <EM>AGOSTO </EM>: AVVIO ESAME AL SENATO

DECRETO-LEGGE ELETTORALE: PRESENTAZIONE AL SENATO

SULTANATE’S INFLATION FALLS 1.40% IN JULY 2020

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 617 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 18, 2020

THE BUREAU OF OVERSEAS BUILDINGS OPERATIONS ANNOUNCES THE 2020 INDUSTRY ADVISORY GROUP…

THE BUREAU OF OVERSEAS BUILDINGS OPERATIONS ANNOUNCES THE 2020 INDUSTRY ADVISORY GROUP…

LIBANO, BéCHARA RAï CHIEDE VOTO ANTICIPATO E NEUTRALITà ATTIVA

MISE, MID, MIUR: AL VIA BANDO SUI POLI EUROPEI DI INNOVAZIONE DIGITALE

Agenparl

CHARGE PATTERN AFFECTS THE STRUCTURE AND DYNAMICS OF POLYAMPHOLYTE CONDENSATES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 18 agosto 2020

Proteins with intrinsically disordered regions have a tendency to condensate via liquid-liquid phase separation both in vitro and in vivo. Such biomolecular coacervates play various significant roles in biologically important regulatory processes. The present work explores the structural and dynamic features of coacervates formed by model polyampholytes, being intrinsically disordered proteins, that differ in terms of their charged amino acid patterns. Differences in the distribution of charged amino acids along the polyampholyte sequence lead to distinctly different structural features in the dense phase and hence to different liquid properties. Increased charge clustering raises the critical temperature for phase separation and results in each polyampholyte experiencing a larger number of inter-chain contacts with neighboring proteins in the condensate. Consequently, polyampholytes with greater charge clustering adopt a much more extended conformation, having a radius of gyration up to twice that observed in the dilute bulk phase. Translational diffusion within the droplet is pronounced, being just 4–20 times slower than in the bulk, consistently with the high conformational entropy in the dense phase and high exchange rate of the network of intermolecular interactions in the condensate. Coupled to the faster diffusion, the condensate also adopts a more elongated shape and exhibits imperfect packing, which results in cavities. This study quantifies the fundamental microscopic properties of condensates including the effect of long-range electrostatic forces and particularly how they can be modulated by the charge pattern.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/43LR6DHhszg/D0CP02764B

Post collegati

GUIDANCE: MAKING TAX DIGITAL FOR VAT: SERVICE AVAILABILITY AND ISSUES

Redazione

BOOSTING THE IONIC CONDUCTIVITY OF PEO ELECTROLYTE BY WASTE EGGSHELL-DERIVED FILLER FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE SOLID LITHIUM/SODIUM BATTERY

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): VARGATEF, NINTEDANIB, CARCINOMA, NON-SMALL-CELL LUNG, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 21/11/2014, REVISION: 13, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

FAIRPHONE FEATURED IN THE GUARDIAN

Redazione

UNLOCKED SOUND

Redazione

NOTICE: PATENTS: HEARING DIARY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More