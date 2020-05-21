CHARGE FLUCTUATIONS FROM MOLECULAR SIMULATIONS IN THE CONSTANT-POTENTIAL ENSEMBLE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 21 maggio 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,10480-10489
DOI: 10.1039/C9CP06285H, Paper
Laura Scalfi, David T. Limmer, Alessandro Coretti, Sara Bonella, Paul A. Madden, Mathieu Salanne, Benjamin Rotenberg
Statistical mechanics of constant-potential molecular simulations yields a new fluctuation–dissipation relation for the differential capacitance.
