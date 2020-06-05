CHARGE DOPING INDUCED REVERSIBLE MULTISTEP STRUCTURAL PHASE TRANSITIONS AND ELECTROMECHANICAL ACTUATION IN TWO-DIMENSIONAL 1T′-MOS2

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02049D, Paper
Kaiyun Chen, Junkai Deng, Qian Shi, Xiangdong Ding, Jun Sun, Sen Yang, Jefferson Zhe Liu
Charge doping could effectively modulate the charge density wave state of monolayer MoS2 with large strain output and superelasticity.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
