CHARGE DOPING INDUCED REVERSIBLE MULTISTEP STRUCTURAL PHASE TRANSITIONS AND ELECTROMECHANICAL ACTUATION IN TWO-DIMENSIONAL 1T′-MOS2

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02049D, Paper

Kaiyun Chen, Junkai Deng, Qian Shi, Xiangdong Ding, Jun Sun, Sen Yang, Jefferson Zhe Liu

Charge doping could effectively modulate the charge density wave state of monolayer MoS 2 with large strain output and superelasticity.

