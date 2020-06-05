venerdì, Giugno 5, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNMENT PROPOSES TO EXTEND TEMPORARY AMENDMENTS TO UNEMPLOYMENT SECURITY ACT TO STRENGTHEN…

GOVERNMENT PROPOSES CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCING OF EARNINGS-RELATED ALLOWANCES PAID DURING…

FENOMENO DELLA PROSTITUZIONE

SUPPORT PACKAGE OF ABOUT EUR 1.4 BILLION FOR MUNICIPALITIES IN GOVERNMENT’S FOURTH…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVELS TO AFGHANISTAN, PAKISTAN AND…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVELS TO AFGHANISTAN, PAKISTAN AND…

OLAF PLAYS MAJOR ROLE IN SEIZURE OF OVER A THOUSAND TONS OF…

EU DISBURSES EUR 10 MILLION TO SUPPORT SIERRA LEONE IN THE FIGHT…

EU TRANSPORT MINISTERS DISCUSSED THE RECOVERY OF TRANSPORT

RETTIFICA – CS SCUOLA, PUBBLICATE LE GRADUATORIE PER 1.405 INTERVENTI DI ADEGUAMENTO…

Agenparl

CHARGE DOPING INDUCED REVERSIBLE MULTISTEP STRUCTURAL PHASE TRANSITIONS AND ELECTROMECHANICAL ACTUATION IN TWO-DIMENSIONAL 1T′-MOS2

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02049D, Paper
Kaiyun Chen, Junkai Deng, Qian Shi, Xiangdong Ding, Jun Sun, Sen Yang, Jefferson Zhe Liu
Charge doping could effectively modulate the charge density wave state of monolayer MoS2 with large strain output and superelasticity.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/B2odxW9yaIY/D0NR02049D

Post collegati

ALBO RIVENDITORI AUTORIZZATI LIBRI DI TESTO PRIMARIA A.S. 2020/2021

Redazione

CHARGE DOPING INDUCED REVERSIBLE MULTISTEP STRUCTURAL PHASE TRANSITIONS AND ELECTROMECHANICAL ACTUATION IN TWO-DIMENSIONAL 1T′-MOS2

Redazione

MAGNETIC FE3O4-ENCAPSULATED VAN@MIL-101(FE) WITH MIXED-VALENCE SITES AND MESOPOROUS STRUCTURES AS EFFICIENT BIFUNCTIONAL WATER SPLITTING PHOTOCATALYSTS

Redazione

RINVIO RICEVIMENTO COLLETTIVO 8 GIUGNO

Redazione

VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): LETIFEND, CANINE LEISHMANIASIS VACCINE (RECOMBINANT PROTEIN), DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 20/04/2016, REVISION: 7, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

PALLADIUM-CATALYZED C8-H ALKOXYCARBONYLATION OF 1-NAPHTHYLAMINES WITH ALKYL CHLOROFORMATES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More