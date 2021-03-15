CHARACTERIZATION OF CAROTENOIDS AND PHENOLICS DURING FRUIT RIPENING OF CHINESE RASPBERRY (RUBUS CHINGII HU)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 marzo 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,10804-10813
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10373J, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Xiaobai Li, Jian Sun, Zhen Chen, Jingyong Jiang, Aaron Jackson
Chinese raspberry (Rubus chingii Hu) is a fruit valued for its health benefits, which is indigenous to China.
