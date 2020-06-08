lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
Breaking News

ELEZIONI: SISTO (FI), NON PRIMA DEL 20-21 SETTEMBRE TRANSAZIONE CHE LASCIA TUTTI…

UE, BENIFEI (PD): SU PRATICHE SLEALI AUSTRIA SOSTEGNO A INIZIATIVE DEL GOVERNO

LIBIA, NUOVA FASE DI UNA GUERRA CHE NON CONOSCE FINE

UE: CALABRIA (FI), SU TAGLI SSN FASSINA SBAGLIA BERSAGLIO

NEW POLICE POWERS TO TACKLE HOSTILE STATE ACTIVITY

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KALININ MEETS THE PRIME MINISTER OF THE REPUBLIC OF…

COMASTRI: IL ROSARIO DURANTE LA PANDEMIA HA CAMBIATO IL CUORE DI TANTI

PUBLIC DESIGNATION OF GUSTAVO ADOLFO ALEJOS CAMBARA OF GUATEMALA DUE TO INVOLVEMENT…

NCSI CONSUMER CONFIDENCE SURVEY UNDERWAY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 8, 2020

Agenparl

CHARACTERIZATION OF A NEW RECHARGEABLE ZN/PVA-KOH/BI2O3 BATTERY: STRUCTURAL CHANGES OF THE BI2O3 ELECTRODE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 giugno 2020

In this study, bismuth oxide is utilized as positive electrode in a rechargeable Zn-based battery using a gel polymer electrolyte. Bi2O3 is reduced to Bi metal during the discharge process of the Zn/PVA-KOH/Bi2O3 battery, obtaining efficiencies higher than 90% from the Bi2O3 mass initially used for discharge currents ≤ 10 mA. During the charge process, Bi metal is oxidized to recover the Bi2O3. A great number of charge/discharge cycles are performed for a single battery and for two batteries connected in series. This battery develops coulombic efficiencies of 100% for more than 100 cycles and energy efficiencies higher than 80% after 80 cycles. XRD, AES and XPS measurements demonstrate the formation of Bi metal during the discharge and the build-up of Bi2O3 structure during the charge. Besides, SEM and EDX techniques confirm the structural changes observed during the reduction and oxidation processes. Finally, discharge and charge mechanisms of the Bi2O3 electrode tested on a Zn/PVA-KOH/Bi2O3 battery are discussed

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/SE/D0SE00551G

Post collegati

CHARACTERIZATION OF A NEW RECHARGEABLE ZN/PVA-KOH/BI2O3 BATTERY: STRUCTURAL CHANGES OF THE BI2O3 ELECTRODE

Redazione

PUBLIC URGED NOT TO BUY OR CONSUME SLIMMING PRODUCT WITH UNDECLARED WESTERN DRUG INGREDIENT

Redazione

HERBAL MEDICINAL PRODUCT: QUERCUS CORTEX, QUERCUS CORTEX, F: ASSESSMENT FINALISED

Redazione

HERBAL MEDICINAL PRODUCT: SOLIDAGINIS VIRGAUREAE HERBA, SOLIDAGINIS VIRGAUREAE HERBA, F: ASSESSMENT FINALISED

Redazione

HERBAL MEDICINAL PRODUCT: TORMENTILLAE RHIZOMA, TORMENTILLAE RHIZOMA, F: ASSESSMENT FINALISED

Redazione

HERBAL MEDICINAL PRODUCT: HERNIARIAE HERBA, HERNIARIAE HERBA, PF: ASSESSMENT CLOSE TO FINALISATION (PRE-FINAL)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More