CHARACTERIZATION AND REACTIVITY STUDY OF NON-HEME HIGH-VALENT IRON-HYDROXO COMPLEXES

A terminal FeIIIOH complex, [FeIII(L)(OH]2– (1), has been synthesized and structurally characterized (H4L = 1,2-bis(2-hydroxy-2-methylpropanamido)benzene). The oxidation reaction of 1 with one equiv. of tris(4-bromophenyl)ammoniumyl hexachloroantimonate (TBAH) or ceric ammonium nitrate (CAN) in acetonitrile at –45 °C results in the formation of a FeIIIOH ligand radical complex, [FeIII(L•)(OH]– (2), a formally FeIV–OH species, which is hereby characterized by UV-Visible, 1H Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, Electron Paramagnetic Resonance, Mössbauer, and X-ray absorption spectroscopic techniques. The reaction of the formal FeIV-OH complex with triphenylcarbon radical further gives Ph3COH and mimics the so-called oxygen rebound step of Cpd II of cytochrome P450. Further, the reaction of 2 was explored with different 4-substituted-2,6-di-tert-butylphenols. Based on kinetic analysis, a hydrogen atom transfer (HAT) mechanism has been established. A pKa value of 19.3 and BDFE value of 78.2 Kcal /mol has been estimated for the complex 2.