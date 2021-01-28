giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
Breaking News

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PHILIPPINE SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS LOCSIN

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PHILIPPINE SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS LOCSIN

27/01/2021 CURRENT AFFAIRS DEBATE ON THE ARREST AND DETENTION OF ALEXEI NAVALNY…

NELLA “FRATELLI TUTTI” LE RADICI DELLA PROFEZIA

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH AUSTRALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER PAYNE

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH AUSTRALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER PAYNE

UK AND SWITZERLAND TO DEEPEN COOPERATION ON FINANCIAL SERVICES

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS MET WITH UNESCO DIRECTOR-GENERAL, UNDERLINED THE ISSUES…

Agenparl

CHARACTERIZATION AND REACTIVITY STUDY OF NON-HEME HIGH-VALENT IRON-HYDROXO COMPLEXES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 gennaio 2021

A terminal FeIIIOH complex, [FeIII(L)(OH]2– (1), has been synthesized and structurally characterized (H4L = 1,2-bis(2-hydroxy-2-methylpropanamido)benzene). The oxidation reaction of 1 with one equiv. of tris(4-bromophenyl)ammoniumyl hexachloroantimonate (TBAH) or ceric ammonium nitrate (CAN) in acetonitrile at –45 °C results in the formation of a FeIIIOH ligand radical complex, [FeIII(L•)(OH]– (2), a formally FeIV–OH species, which is hereby characterized by UV-Visible, 1H Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, Electron Paramagnetic Resonance, Mössbauer, and X-ray absorption spectroscopic techniques. The reaction of the formal FeIV-OH complex with triphenylcarbon radical further gives Ph3COH and mimics the so-called oxygen rebound step of Cpd II of cytochrome P450. Further, the reaction of 2 was explored with different 4-substituted-2,6-di-tert-butylphenols. Based on kinetic analysis, a hydrogen atom transfer (HAT) mechanism has been established. A pKa value of 19.3 and BDFE value of 78.2 Kcal /mol has been estimated for the complex 2.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/Xn8Vv_HYZoc/D0SC07054H

Post collegati

CHARACTERIZATION AND REACTIVITY STUDY OF NON-HEME HIGH-VALENT IRON-HYDROXO COMPLEXES

Redazione

FIGHTING CANCER FROM A CHAIR

Redazione

IC-46158-B5S0

Redazione

IC-70719-W0P0

Redazione

THESE ARE THE HIGHEST RESOLUTION PHOTOS EVER TAKEN OF SNOWFLAKES

Redazione

WITH THIS NEW DIGITAL TELESCOPE TOOL ANYONE CAN ACCESS THE HEAVENS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More