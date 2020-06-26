CHARACTERISTICS OF AUSTRALIAN BUSINESS

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, ven 26 giugno 2020 The 2018-19 Business Characteristics Survey (BCS) release has a focus on business innovation, while also presenting summary data for a selection of other business characteristics including; use of information technology, collaborative arrangements, markets, finance, performance indicators, barriers and skills.

Note that all data collected in this release relates to business conditions pre-COVID 19.

Detailed information that underpins the graphs and commentary below can be found via the Downloads tab.

Changes to the measure of innovation

For the 2018-19 BCS, there were significant changes to the measure of innovation. Changes were based on updates to international innovation standards and concepts outlined in the revised 2018 ‘Oslo Manual: Guidelines for Collecting, Reporting and Using Data on Innovation, Fourth edition ‘.

These conceptual changes need to be taken into consideration when comparing innovation data from previous cycles, particularly at employment size and industry levels. Please refer to the Explanatory notes and Appendix for more detail.

Other changes to the 2018-19 BCS

For 2018-19, amendments were made to

the types of collaboration question, now includes a separate fee for service collaborative arrangement option for each collaborative arrangement type.

the main type of internet connection question, changed to type of internet connection to allow businesses to report more than one type of internet connection, previously businesses only reported the main type of business internet connection.

