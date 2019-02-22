22 Febbraio 2019
Changes to the Data Dissemination Method of “Amounts Outstanding of Deposits by Depositor”

(AGENPARL) – Tokio, ven 22 febbraio 2019


February 22, 2019
Bank of Japan
Research and Statistics Department

The entire data series set are now available in the BOJ Time-Series Data Search as announced in “Planned Changes to the Data Dissemination Method and Release Schedule of “Amounts Outstanding of Deposits by Depositor “” on November 8, 2018. The revised figures for the latest end-March data will continue to be released in the matrix form at the Bank’s website.

The code for each data series used in the BOJ Time-Series Data Search is listed in the “List of Series Codes [XLSX 63KB].”

Inquiries

Financial Statistics Group, Economic Statistics Division, Research and Statistics Department

E-mail : [END] CONTENT_1 –>

Fonte/Source: http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/outline/notice_2019/not190222a.htm

