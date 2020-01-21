21 Gennaio 2020
CHANGES TO APPLICATION PROCESS FOR STUDENT EMPLOYMENT PROGRAM

(AGENPARL) – New Brunswick (Canada), mar 21 gennaio 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is changing the application process for the Student Employment Experience Development (SEED) program to focus on non-profit groups, First Nations and municipalities.

“We are shifting our focus to the needs of community development while still funding jobs for students,” said Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder. “Our government understands these groups rely upon funding assistance for summer student positions to help maintain valuable community programming that might not exist without funding from the SEED program.”

Under the new process, employers will apply online and applications will be evaluated for eligibility by staff at the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour. MLAs will provide input and recommendations based on the priorities of their electoral districts.

The application process for employers is now open. Employers approved for SEED funding will be notified by March 31 and their job postings will be listed online. Students seeking employment may apply directly to employers using the contact information in each job posting.

In 2019, 86 per cent of students who applied to the SEED program reported finding a job without the program’s assistance.

Students are also encouraged to apply for federally funded summer jobs, as well as look at employment opportunities on NBjobs.ca.

“There is an unprecedented number of jobs available across various sectors in our province and we believe any student looking to find employment should be presented with ample opportunity,” said Holder. “Each summer, the private sector experiences a demand for labour and we believe there is plenty of opportunity to hire a student without involving subsidies.”

Any employer having human resource challenges, including recruiting workers, is encouraged to reach out to their regional WorkingNB office and speak to a workforce consultant.

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.01.0024.html

