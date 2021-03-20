(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 20 marzo 2021
“We must act now,” said Premier David Burt today, announcing changes in the Public Health Regulations which will come into effect from 6 am tomorrow morning. “Cabinet met earlier today and following a full briefing from the Minister of Health determined to roll back the current measures to what was in place in mid-December.”
The Premier confirmed that:
– The curfew would now be in place from 11pm until 5am
– Clubs and bars will be prohibited from serving patrons indoors, and outdoor service is for table service only
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/changes-public-health-regulations-0