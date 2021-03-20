sabato, Marzo 20, 2021
CHANGES IN THE PUBLIC HEALTH REGULATIONS

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 20 marzo 2021

“We must act now,” said Premier David Burt today, announcing changes in the Public Health Regulations which will come into effect from 6 am tomorrow morning. “Cabinet met earlier today and following a full briefing from the Minister of Health determined to roll back the current measures to what was in place in mid-December.”

The Premier confirmed that:

–          The curfew would now be in place from 11pm until 5am

–          Clubs and bars will be prohibited from serving patrons indoors, and outdoor service is for table service only

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/changes-public-health-regulations-0

