BERMUDA, sab 20 marzo 2021

“We must act now,” said Premier David Burt today, announcing changes in the Public Health Regulations which will come into effect from 6 am tomorrow morning. “Cabinet met earlier today and following a full briefing from the Minister of Health determined to roll back the current measures to what was in place in mid-December.”

The Premier confirmed that:

– The curfew would now be in place from 11pm until 5am

– Clubs and bars will be prohibited from serving patrons indoors, and outdoor service is for table service only