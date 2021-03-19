CHANGES IN MAJOR CATECHINS, CAFFEINE, AND ANTIOXIDANT ACTIVITY DURING CTC PROCESSING OF BLACK TEA FROM NORTH EAST INDIA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,11457-11467

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA09529J, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Himangshu Deka, Podma Pollov Sarmah, Arundhuti Devi, Pradip Tamuly, Tanmoy Karak

Changes in catechins, caffeine, total polyphenol, theaflavins, and antioxidant activity during CTC processing of black tea from North East India cultivar were studied. Total polyphenol decreased up to 37% with the formation of theaflavins up to 1.8%.

