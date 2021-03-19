venerdì, Marzo 19, 2021
CHANGES IN MAJOR CATECHINS, CAFFEINE, AND ANTIOXIDANT ACTIVITY DURING CTC PROCESSING OF BLACK TEA FROM NORTH EAST INDIA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,11457-11467
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA09529J, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Himangshu Deka, Podma Pollov Sarmah, Arundhuti Devi, Pradip Tamuly, Tanmoy Karak
Changes in catechins, caffeine, total polyphenol, theaflavins, and antioxidant activity during CTC processing of black tea from North East India cultivar were studied. Total polyphenol decreased up to 37% with the formation of theaflavins up to 1.8%.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/TORWYuR_oKU/D0RA09529J

