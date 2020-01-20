20 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

IL NUOVO RAPPORTO OXFAM SULLA “TERRA DELLE DISUGUAGLIANZE”

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE GROWS BY 7.3%

PRESS RELEASE: PM HOSTS FIRST EVER UK-AFRICA INVESTMENT SUMMIT IN LONDON

LIBIA, DI MAIO: CONFERENZA DI BERLINO RAGGIUNGE RISULTATI PREFISSI, ORA CAUTELA E…

LIBIA, APPROVATA DICHIARAZIONE FINALE DAI PARTECIPANTI DELLA CONFERENZA DI BERLINO

LIBIA, MERKEL: SOLUZIONE POLITICA, CONTROLLO EMBARGO ARMI PIù CONTROLLATO

NASA, SPACEX COMPLETE FINAL MAJOR FLIGHT TEST OF CREW SPACECRAFT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EUROPEAN UNION HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

Home » CHANGE OF COMMAND FOR JOINT TASK FORCE 633
Agenparl English Difesa Social Network

CHANGE OF COMMAND FOR JOINT TASK FORCE 633

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Canberra lun 20 gennaio 2020

Major General Susan Coyle has assumed command of Joint Task Force 633 in the Middle East, taking over from Rear Admiral Mark Hill during a ceremony held at the Australian main operating base.

As Commander of Joint Task Force 633, Major General Coyle is responsible for in-theatre command and control of all Australian Defence Force operations in the Middle East region, including the oversight of over 1,200 Defence personnel. 

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said Major General Coyle was previously Commander 6th Combat Support Brigade and has extensive operational experience in the Middle East, as well as a previous 12-month deployment to Afghanistan, which makes her ideal for this role.

“Security and stability in the Middle East remains a strategic priority for Australia,” Minister Reynolds said. 

“I congratulate Major General Coyle on becoming the first female ADF officer to take up this critical command position.

“I am confident that our mission and regional partnerships will continue to be well-served through Major General Coyle’s leadership.”

Major General Coyle said she was honoured to assume command and was keen to work with Australia’s coalition partners to consolidate regional security gains.

“Australia continues to play an important role in helping the governments of Afghanistan and Iraq become more security self-sufficient,” Major General Coyle said.

“I am looking forward to working with our people over the next year. They are highly regarded throughout this region for their professionalism and tireless commitment to their responsibilities.

“There is no greater honour than to command Defence members while on operation. Australians are proud of their dedication and I thank them for their service.”

Imagery is available at: https://images.defence.gov.au/S

Fonte/Source: https://www.minister.defence.gov.au/minister/lreynolds/media-releases/change-command-joint-task-force-633

Related posts

CARTOLINA PIETRONNISSI. ALLA CORTESE ATTENZIONE DELLA DOTTORESSA FLORIANA CUTINI

Redazione

CHANGE OF COMMAND FOR JOINT TASK FORCE 633

Redazione

INDO-GERMAN WORKING GROUP ON QUALITY INFRASTRUCTURE STRENGTHENS TRADE THROUGH COOPERATION ON SAFE AND SECURE PRODUCTS

Redazione

THE BORDERLINE: EXPLORING THE STRUCTURAL LANDSCAPE OF TRIPTYCENE IN COCRYSTALLIZATION WITH FERROCENE.

Redazione

FRANCE : LA « BOîTE à OUTILS MéTHANISATION » – UN NOUVEAU PARTENARIAT SIGNé ENTRE LA BANQUE DES TERRITOIRES (CDC) ET LA BEI POUR FAVORISER LA BONNE STRUCTURATION DES PROJETS DE MéTHANISATION TERRITORIAUX ET DE PETITE TAILLE

Redazione

HOW WOOD IS THIS? DAF TIMBER RESEARCHER WINS NATIONAL AWARD

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More