Major General Susan Coyle has assumed command of Joint Task Force 633 in the Middle East, taking over from Rear Admiral Mark Hill during a ceremony held at the Australian main operating base.

As Commander of Joint Task Force 633, Major General Coyle is responsible for in-theatre command and control of all Australian Defence Force operations in the Middle East region, including the oversight of over 1,200 Defence personnel.

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said Major General Coyle was previously Commander 6th Combat Support Brigade and has extensive operational experience in the Middle East, as well as a previous 12-month deployment to Afghanistan, which makes her ideal for this role.

“Security and stability in the Middle East remains a strategic priority for Australia,” Minister Reynolds said.

“I congratulate Major General Coyle on becoming the first female ADF officer to take up this critical command position.

“I am confident that our mission and regional partnerships will continue to be well-served through Major General Coyle’s leadership.”

Major General Coyle said she was honoured to assume command and was keen to work with Australia’s coalition partners to consolidate regional security gains.

“Australia continues to play an important role in helping the governments of Afghanistan and Iraq become more security self-sufficient,” Major General Coyle said.

“I am looking forward to working with our people over the next year. They are highly regarded throughout this region for their professionalism and tireless commitment to their responsibilities.

“There is no greater honour than to command Defence members while on operation. Australians are proud of their dedication and I thank them for their service.”

