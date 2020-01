(AGENPARL) – London (Regno Unito) mer 29 gennaio 2020

The Chancellor of the High Court has issued a guidance note clarifying the procedure to be used in the Business & Property Courts regarding the appointment of an administrator when an application is made electronically outside court hours. You can read the note below.

Fonte/Source: https://www.judiciary.uk/announcements/chancellor-of-the-high-court-guidance-note-on-appointing-an-administrator/