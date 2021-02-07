domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
CHAMOLI: WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE CATASTROPHIC FLOOD?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 07 febbraio 2021

Chamoli: what do we know about the catastrophic flood?

There are a number of posts on Twitter this morning showing the massive, catastrophic flood flood event in the Chamoli area of Uttarakhand in northern India this morning.  The videos are terrifying and remarkable – an example is this one:-

.

There is uncertainty about the cost of this event, but some reports suggest around 150 people, possibly including about 50 labourers at the construction site of the Rishiganga hydroelectric scheme.  There will be huge uncertainty in this figure; hopefully it will reduce.

There is little clarity about the events at Chamoli at the moment.  There are a number of reports that the HEP scheme at Tapovan has been swept away (this may be the site in the video in the tweet above), and also that the landslide affected the village of Raini.  The Google Earth image below shows these two locations:-

Google Earth image of the area affected by the catastrophic flood at Chamoli

Google Earth image of the area affected by the catastrophic flood at Chamoli.

.

There are also reports that the event was associated with a collapse of the Nanda Devi glacier.  This is upstream of the sites shown above:-

Google Earth image of the Nanda Devi glacier, the reported source of the Chamoli flood

Google Earth image of the Nanda Devi glacier, the reported source of the Chamoli flood

.

The Google Earth image is from 2019.  There is considerable standing water but no obvious glacial lake, which means this is unlikely to have been a conventional Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).  Beyond this it is purely speculation. It could be that the glacier itself has surged and collapsed.  I am no expert in glaciers, but this feels surprising in the middle of winter.  Another possibility would be a massive rock and/or ice avalanche from the slopes above the glacier.

In many ways this event feels similar to the 2012 Seti River flood in NepalThis was triggered by a giant rockslope failure from the Annapurna massif, which transitioned into a catastrophic flood.

Hopefully we will get images soon of the upstream areas to understand this event (and of course to determine the risk of another event).  In the meantime, rescue operations are underway.  Reports suggest about 10 bodies have been recovered.


Fonte/Source: https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2021/02/07/chamoli-1/

