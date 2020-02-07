7 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

ADAPTING TOOLS TO COMBAT TERRORIST THREATS

DISASTER UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE (DUA) AVAILABLE FOR EARTHQUAKE SURVIVORS

MEASURING OUTPUT GAP: IS IT WORTH YOUR TIME?

U.S., COLOMBIA COOPERATE ON RANGE OF ISSUES

INTERVENTO DEL PRESIDENTE CONTE AL CONVEGNO “UN NUOVO BILANCIO EUROPEO ALL’ALTEZZA DELLE…

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FORD’S TRAVEL TO VIENNA AND LONDON

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FORD’S TRAVEL TO VIENNA AND LONDON

REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : SELECTED ISSUES

ENVIRONMENT AGENCY URGES CAUTION AS STORM CIARA ROLLS IN

EX ILVA, NOTA DEL GOVERNO

Home » – CHAMBER BREAKFAST
Agenparl English Economia Social Network

– CHAMBER BREAKFAST

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Molalla (Oregon), ven 07 febbraio 2020

Join us Thursday, February 13th for our Monthly Chamber Breakfast, am.  This month the breakfast will be hosted by Columbia Bank, 401 E Main St, Molalla, OR 97038.

Hosted by Columbia Bank in partnership with Paychex
Please join us on February 13, 2020 at 7:45AM – 9:00 AM
 
The purpose of this meeting is to share with you topics around the 2020 law changes that may or may not affect your business. Some of the topics to be discussed are:

  • Salary Threshold
  • Pregnancy Accommodations
  • Oregonsaves (2019)
  • Other important information

We look forward to seeing you.
RSVP’s appreciated

Our breakfast is the 2nd Thursday of every month, am, at a different location each month.  If you are interested in hosting one, please contact us today.  /

Fonte/Source: http://molallachamber.com/events/details/chamber-breakfast-9280-9280

Related posts

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, COMMODITY CREDIT CORPORATION: ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY INCENTIVES PROGRAM

Redazione

B-, DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, COMMODITY CREDIT CORPORATION: ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY INCENTIVES PROGRAM, JANUARY 23, 2020

Redazione

– CHAMBER BREAKFAST

Redazione

INTERNATIONAL GROUP HONORS NRAO EMPLOYEE AS TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR

Redazione

PRESIDENT FORMS TASK FORCE TO LOOK AT STUDENT FOOD AND HOUSING SECURITY

Redazione

IHL – SERIE A: L’ASIAGO PAREGGIA LA SERIE. SABATO A BRUNICO SI ASSEGNERà L’86ESIMA EDIZIONE DELLO SCUDETTO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More