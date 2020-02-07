(AGENPARL) – Molalla (Oregon), ven 07 febbraio 2020
Hosted by Columbia Bank in partnership with Paychex
Please join us on February 13, 2020 at 7:45AM – 9:00 AM
The purpose of this meeting is to share with you topics around the 2020 law changes that may or may not affect your business. Some of the topics to be discussed are:
- Salary Threshold
- Pregnancy Accommodations
- Oregonsaves (2019)
- Other important information
We look forward to seeing you.
RSVP’s appreciated
Our breakfast is the 2nd Thursday of every month, am, at a different location each month. If you are interested in hosting one, please contact us today. /
Fonte/Source: http://molallachamber.com/events/details/chamber-breakfast-9280-9280