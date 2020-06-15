lunedì, Giugno 15, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 15, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 15, 2020

M5S, CRIMI: ORA PRIORITA’ E’ IL PAESE

INGRID BROCKOVá AT THE MINISTERIAL MEETING OF THE INTERNATIONAL COALITION FOR THE…

ILVA-ALITALIA, CHIGI: INVITALIA PER COINVESTIMENTO, 3 MLD PER RILANCIO ALITALIA

MONTANELLI: CALABRIA (FI), DA VANDALI RIDICOLI PROCESSI A STORIA

STATI GENERALI, CHIGI: “PROGETTIAMO IL RILANCIO”, GLI INCONTRI DI LUNEDì 15 GIUGNO

L’UCCISIONE DI UN ALTRO AFROAMERICANO SCUOTE GLI STATI UNITI

STATI GENERALI, SALVINI: CONTE SI CONFRONTI CON LA POLIZIA PENITENZIARIA DOPO LE…

MACERATA-LORETO. PAPA FRANCESCO: “SIETE I PELLEGRINI DELLA MADONNNA”

Agenparl

CHALLENGES AND STRATEGIES OF DEVICE FUNCTION LAYERS AND THEIR INTEGRATION TOWARD HIGH-PERFORMANCE INORGANIC PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELLS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 giugno 2020

Parallel to the flourish of inorganic-organic hybrid perovskite solar cells (PSCs), the development of inorganic cesium-based metal halide PSCs (CsPbX3) is accelerating, with the power conversion efficiency (PCE) over 20%. Although CsPbX3 possesses numerous merits such as superior thermal stability and great potential for tandem solar cells, it remains severe challenges such as phase instability, trap state density, and absorption range limitation, dragging further performance improvement and commercialization. This review summarizes the challenges and strategies of each device function layers and their integration toward performance improvement and commercialization, following the fundamental configuration of perovskite photo-absorb layer, electron transport layer (ETL) and hole transport layer (HTL). In detail, we first analyze comprehensively the strategies to design the high-quality CsPbX3 perovskite films, including precursor engineering, element doping, and post-treatment, followed by the discussions on the precise control of the CsPbX3 film fabrication process. Then, we introduce and analyze the carrier dynamics and interfacial modification of the inorganic ETLs, such as TiO2, SnO2, ZnO, and other typical organic ETLs in p-i-n configuration. The cons and pros of the inorganic and organic HTLs are then discussed, from the viewpoint of stability and band structure. Subsequently, the promising solution, i.e., HTL-free carbon-electrode-based inorganic CsPbX3 PSCs, to the “golden triangles” of the PSCs community are reviewed, followed by the discuss on other obstacles, such as hysteresis and large-scale fabrication, lying on the road toward PSCs commercialization. Finally, some perspectives about the solutions to the development bottlenecks are proposed, with the attempt to gain insight into CsPbX3 PSCs and inspire future research prospects.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/sq5bW2ZqEwQ/D0NR03408H

Post collegati

CHALLENGES AND STRATEGIES OF DEVICE FUNCTION LAYERS AND THEIR INTEGRATION TOWARD HIGH-PERFORMANCE INORGANIC PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELLS

Redazione

SUSPENDED METASURFACE MEETS COMPLETE LIGHT ABSORPTION: A 50-NM-THICK OPTICAL NANOMICROPHONE

Redazione

MOH PUBLISHES COVID-19 DAILY REPORT WITHOUT NUMBERS

Redazione

BELIEVE IN MAGIC AS HONG KONG DISNEYLAND ANNOUNCES REOPENING ON JUNE 18

Redazione

MORE LEADING GREEK TANKER OWNERS DROP VENEZUELAN CALLS

Redazione

ND DOPED CAYAL3O7: EXPLORATION AND LASER PERFORMANCE OF A NOVEL DISORDERED LASER CRYSTAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More