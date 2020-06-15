CHALLENGES AND STRATEGIES OF DEVICE FUNCTION LAYERS AND THEIR INTEGRATION TOWARD HIGH-PERFORMANCE INORGANIC PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 giugno 2020

Parallel to the flourish of inorganic-organic hybrid perovskite solar cells (PSCs), the development of inorganic cesium-based metal halide PSCs (CsPbX 3 ) is accelerating, with the power conversion efficiency (PCE) over 20%. Although CsPbX 3 possesses numerous merits such as superior thermal stability and great potential for tandem solar cells, it remains severe challenges such as phase instability, trap state density, and absorption range limitation, dragging further performance improvement and commercialization. This review summarizes the challenges and strategies of each device function layers and their integration toward performance improvement and commercialization, following the fundamental configuration of perovskite photo-absorb layer, electron transport layer (ETL) and hole transport layer (HTL). In detail, we first analyze comprehensively the strategies to design the high-quality CsPbX 3 perovskite films, including precursor engineering, element doping, and post-treatment, followed by the discussions on the precise control of the CsPbX 3 film fabrication process. Then, we introduce and analyze the carrier dynamics and interfacial modification of the inorganic ETLs, such as TiO 2 , SnO 2 , ZnO, and other typical organic ETLs in p-i-n configuration. The cons and pros of the inorganic and organic HTLs are then discussed, from the viewpoint of stability and band structure. Subsequently, the promising solution, i.e., HTL-free carbon-electrode-based inorganic CsPbX 3 PSCs, to the “golden triangles” of the PSCs community are reviewed, followed by the discuss on other obstacles, such as hysteresis and large-scale fabrication, lying on the road toward PSCs commercialization. Finally, some perspectives about the solutions to the development bottlenecks are proposed, with the attempt to gain insight into CsPbX 3 PSCs and inspire future research prospects.

