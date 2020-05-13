CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR EFFICIENCY BOOST OF NEXT GENERATION CU(IN,GA)SE2 SOLAR CELLS: PROSPECT FOR A PARADIGM SHIFT

Cu(In,Ga)Se 2 photovoltaic technology has notably progressed over the past years. Power conversion efficiencies above 23 % were reached in spite of the absorber polycrystalline nature. Although efficiencies are still far from the practical limits, the material quality is approaching that of III-V compounds that yield the most efficient solar cells. High carrier lifetime, low open circuit voltage deficit and external radiative efficiency in single-digit percentage range, suggest the next efficiency boost may arise from the implementation of alternative device architectures. In this perspective paper, we describe the current challenges and pathways to enhance the power conversion efficiency of Cu(In,Ga)Se 2 solar cells. Specifically, we suggest the use of non-graded absorbers, integration of charge selective contacts and maximization of photon recycling. We examine these concepts by a semi-empirical device modelling approach, and show that these strategies can lead to efficiencies of 29 % under the AM1.5 global spectrum. An analysis whether or not current state-of-the-art Cu(In,Ga)Se 2 solar cells already benefit from photon recycling is also presented.