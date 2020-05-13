giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
Breaking News

L. LINKEVIčIUS AND PORTUGUESE FOREIGN MINISTER DISCUSS RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

18 MAGGIO. PALMIERI: LA QUARANTENA HA FATTO EMERGERE LA NOSTALGIA DI DIO

L’UE CHIEDE FARMACI PER TUTTI E PREVENZIONE

L. LINKEVIčIUS DISCUSSES TAIWAN’S PARTICIPATION IN WHO

PRESS RELEASE: PM AWARD FOR GATESHEAD WOMAN MAKING VULNERABLE CHILDREN’S DREAMS COME…

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI AND EU…

UK AND ITALY TOGETHER TO COMMEMORATE FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AFFAIRS AND HEALTH ORDERS TO WEAR MASKS IN SOCIAL…

AFGHANISTAN, INCOGNITA ISIS NEL DIALOGO TRA KABUL E TALEBANI

CORONAVIRUS. VIETNAM, L’AIUTO DI ALCUNI SACERDOTI AI BAMBINI DISABILI

Agenparl

CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR EFFICIENCY BOOST OF NEXT GENERATION CU(IN,GA)SE2 SOLAR CELLS: PROSPECT FOR A PARADIGM SHIFT

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 13 maggio 2020

Cu(In,Ga)Se2 photovoltaic technology has notably progressed over the past years. Power conversion efficiencies above 23 % were reached in spite of the absorber polycrystalline nature. Although efficiencies are still far from the practical limits, the material quality is approaching that of III-V compounds that yield the most efficient solar cells. High carrier lifetime, low open circuit voltage deficit and external radiative efficiency in single-digit percentage range, suggest the next efficiency boost may arise from the implementation of alternative device architectures. In this perspective paper, we describe the current challenges and pathways to enhance the power conversion efficiency of Cu(In,Ga)Se2 solar cells. Specifically, we suggest the use of non-graded absorbers, integration of charge selective contacts and maximization of photon recycling. We examine these concepts by a semi-empirical device modelling approach, and show that these strategies can lead to efficiencies of 29 % under the AM1.5 global spectrum. An analysis whether or not current state-of-the-art Cu(In,Ga)Se2 solar cells already benefit from photon recycling is also presented.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/EE/~3/2aA3mfZHpVs/D0EE00834F

Post collegati

ONE STONE, THREE BIRDS: ONE AIEGEN WITH THREE COLORS FOR FAST DIFFERENTIATION OF THREE PATHOGENS

Redazione

ITC-T/C–00067 – RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM USA, INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

PRODUCTION OF MICROALGAL EXTERNAL ORGANIC MATTER IN A CHLORELLA-DOMINATED CULTURE: INFLUENCE OF TEMPERATURE AND STRESS FACTORS

Redazione

KONJUNKTUR ANKURBELN OHNE STEUERERHöHUNGEN

Redazione

CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR EFFICIENCY BOOST OF NEXT GENERATION CU(IN,GA)SE2 SOLAR CELLS: PROSPECT FOR A PARADIGM SHIFT

Redazione

ENGINEERING PLASTICIZATION RESISTANT GAS SEPARATION MEMBRANES USING METAL–ORGANIC NANOCAPSULES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More