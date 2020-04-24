venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
Agenparl

CHALLENGER JOB-CUT REPORT

(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), ven 24 aprile 2020

This monthly report counts and categorizes announcements of corporate layoffs based on mass layoff data from state departments of labor. The job-cut report must be analyzed with caution. It doesn’t distinguish between layoffs scheduled for the short-term or the long term, or whether job cuts are handled through attrition or actual layoffs. Also, the job-cut report does not include jobs eliminated in small batches over a longer time period. Unlike most economic data, this series is not adjusted for seasonal variation.
Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/EconomicEventsInterestRates/~3/3avsDOlYN7E/feed509368.html

