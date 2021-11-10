(AGENPARL) – mer 10 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/10/2021 06:03 PM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

COVID-19 has left more than 5 million dead and disrupted the health and well-being of many millions more. It is still today ravaging the global economy and local livelihoods, disrupting global supply chains, and constraining global mobility, threatening peace and stability. This is not just a health crisis – we must end the pandemic in order to enable a return to economic and geopolitical stability. Foreign Ministers must therefore apply the same urgency to COVID-19 that we would apply to managing a global economic, security or political crisis – because the pandemic is all of these. We all have significant work to do to more equitably meet the goal of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the global population by the end of 2021 and 70 percent in all countries in 2022. Further, we must also build back better to prevent, detect, and respond to future health security threats on a global scale. Health security is vital to national security, and we must start to address these issues with commensurate urgency.

Recognizing that foreign ministers must play a leading role in advancing these efforts and must therefore engage on a regular basis to share views, forge plans and unite behind the actions needed to ensure the security of all nations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on November 10, 2021 convened a virtual COVID-19 Ministerial. The meeting focused on ending the pandemic and building better health security to prevent, prepare for, and respond to infectious disease and other biological threats. Ministers discussed the state of the global response to and impact from COVID-19; meeting global vaccine coverage, diagnostic, and therapeutic targets; vaccine sharing principles, transparency, solidarity, and equity; the need for sustained financing to build global health security capacity; the role of regional collaboration and architecture in health security; and the need for coordinated political leadership in multisector responses to prevent future pandemics. In addition to welcoming the work of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), Ministers underscored the importance of coalescing around shared targets, upholding and increasing political and financial commitments, and turning those commitments into action. The Ministerial provided an opportunity to identify gaps and solutions that require political leadership and launched what will be a series of regular engagements by foreign ministers.

Accelerating Towards Vaccine Equity and Impact: Vaccine Principles and Expanding Global Vaccine Manufacturing

Participants reiterated calls to work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible, with every country, partner, and organization doing its part, aligning around shared goals and targets, and holding each other to account. Ministers broadly aligned around the World Health Organization (WHO) vaccination targets and expressed shared urgency to do more, to enhance accountability, and to monitor progress. Reflecting on the state of vaccine supply and readiness, participants noted the role foreign ministers can play in accelerating vaccine access globally. Some Ministers raised cooperation, including a positive view towards sharing relevant data and information, to make safe and efficacious vaccines available, and supporting scientific and technological cooperation among national, regional and global institutions for research, development and production of vaccines and consumables.

The Secretary welcomed new efforts to address the vital logistical challenge of getting vaccines into people’s arms. The United States praised the new Global COVID Corps (GCC) initiative, an expanding coalition of leading private sector companies aimed at providing their pro bono expertise, tools, and capabilities to support logistics and vaccination efforts in low- and middle-income countries. This independent private-sector initiative will partner with countries and global health stakeholders to augment ongoing efforts in areas such as supply management, supply chain logistics, vaccine site network infrastructure, vaccine site optimization, and demand generation.

Participants discussed the challenges of meeting global vaccine targets for populations in every country and income category with quality, safe, and effective vaccines. Participants called for more urgent and equitable distribution of vaccine doses. To advance the goals of transparency and accountability in global vaccine and therapeutic allocation and to hold us all accountable for achieving targets aimed at ending this pandemic, the Secretary welcomed the launch of the Multilateral Task Force and ACT-A’s COVID-19 Global Access Tracker (COVID19GlobalTracker.org) with a public-facing dashboard tracking progress against the key targets. Secretary Blinken also announced that the USAID Administrator will convene development ministers and international organizations to accelerate the pandemic response and mobilize action around targets to vaccinate the world and save lives now in low- and low-middle-income countries. The Ministers discussed the “Principles for Responsible Contributors to the Global Effort” released at the COVID Summit, which the United States views as a path to guide collective, global commitments to equitable global distribution of safe and effective WHO -authorized COVID-19 vaccines. The Secretary underscored the importance of those Principles, which include: governments committing to donate, rather than sell, surplus doses to low- and middle-income countries and economies in need, with no political strings attached; to support COVAX as the main global mechanism for sharing WHO-authorized vaccines; to fight vaccine misinformation and disinformation; to exercise transparency; to build public trust; and to work toward common goals and targets to measure progress and to hold ourselves accountable.

Ministers discussed the need to accelerate efforts to boost global manufacturing. Secretary Blinken called on countries, manufacturers, and other partners to expand global and regional vaccine, consumable, diagnostic, therapeutic, and PPE manufacturing capacity, including the production of inputs, and to enhance transparency to make production and distribution more predictable and planning more efficient. He emphasized the United States’ efforts to work with partner nations and manufacturers to increase local and regional capability to produce safe, effective and quality assured vaccines. Many Ministers advocated for supporting local manufacturing and regulatory capacity, and investing in efforts to scale up production and innovation in new regions, and welcomed the work undertaken by the COVAX ACT-A Facilitation Council Vaccine Manufacturing Working Group.

Building the Capacity We Need: Creating Platforms to Sustain Financing and Regional Collaboration

