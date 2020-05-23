sabato, Maggio 23, 2020
CHAIRMAN OF J&K PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION CALLS ON UNION MINISTER DR JITENDRA SINGH

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 23 maggio 2020

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions

Chairman of J&K Public Service Commission calls on Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Posted On:
23 MAY 2020 9:11PM by PIB Delhi

Newly appointed Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir PSC (Public Service Commission) B R Sharma called on Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pesions, Dr Jitendra Singh here today.

A 1984 batch IAS officer, Shri B R Sharma belongs to J&K Cadre and was Chief Secretary in the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir before proceeding on deputation to the Central Government. He was later appointed Chairman SSC (Staff Selection Commission) and was re-employed for 2 years after superannuation. Recently, Sharma put in a request to DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) for being relieved from the post of Chairman SSC.

While wishing good luck to B R Sharma, Dr Jitendra Singh expressed the need to promptly revive the recruitment process to various posts in the new Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He said, as Chairman PSC of the new Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Sharma has crucial responsibility ahead, for which his long administrative experience and knowledge of Jammu & Kashmir will be of help.

Shri.Sharma thanked Dr Jitendra Singh for his continued support and guidance. He also thanked the Minister for advising him during his tenure as Chairman SSC while handling some of the crucial decisions pertaining to the selection process and other related matters.

Shri Sharma also gave Dr Jitendra Singh an update of the current status of the various selection processes under SSC which had got disturbed due to COVID pandemic. He said, it had been an honour for him to serve in the highly important position of Chairman SSC, particularly at a time when the Government of India is seeking to bring in maximum transparency and objectivity in selection to various governments posts.

(Release ID: )
Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1626476

