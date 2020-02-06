A, B, and C will then need to consider whether they hold a substantial indirect interest in the land that makes D UK property rich. Broadly, a person holds a substantial indirect interest in land if they have, at some point in the two years prior to the disposal, held at least a 25% investment in the company or companies owning the interest in the land.

In the example, A, B, and C have been (the only) shareholders in D for the two years prior to disposal. As the shares are all of one class and carry equal rights to votes, profits, and assets, the level of investment in this case is based on the rights of the shareholders in D (see CG73938).

On the basis of their shares, B holds less than 25% investment in D, and so does not have a substantial indirect interest. B, as a non-UK resident and not meeting this condition, is not chargeable to UK tax on their gain on disposals of their interest in D.

Both A and C hold 25% or more investment in D, and so both hold a substantial indirect interest in D. Hence the two tests in section 1A(3)(c) or 2B(4)(b) TCGA 1992 (for CGT and CT respectively) are met. A is exempt from capital gains. C will be chargeable to tax on the disposal.