Introduction {#}

The settlement

Transfers in

Events during life of a settlement

Transfers out

Rates of tax

Annual exempt amount

Interests of beneficiaries

Introduction

In December 2003 Ministers commissioned a project of ‘trust modernisation’ for CGT and IT, making use of a substantial consultation procedure. One of the principal objectives was to harmonize definitions between IT and CGT. The main changes for CGT were:

The Rate Applicable to Trusts (RAT) was increased to 40% from 6 April 2004

A new régime for trusts for vulnerable beneficiaries was introduced so that the overall liability is based on the position of the vulnerable beneficiary from 6 April 2004

A new stand-alone definition of settlor for CGT was introduced for most purposes, although the actual change was very small, from 6 April 2006

The residence test for trustees was harmonized with the existing one for IT and the special treatment of professional trustees was abolished, both from 6 April 2007

The option for a ‘sub-fund’ to be treated as a separate settlement, on the making of the appropriate election was introduced, from 6 April 2006.

Other major changes to IT and IHT were introduced at the same time. Apart from the first bullet above, which was enacted in Finance Act 2004, and the special treatment for vulnerable beneficiaries which was enacted retrospectively in Finance Act 2005, the changes to CGT were enacted in Finance Act 2006.

Finance Act 2006 also introduced a major reform of the way in which trusts are dealt with for IHT. This had implications for CGT which are discussed at appropriate places in this Manual. It was not part of the modernisation project.

The settlement

CGT is charged on the trustees of `the settlement’. The word `settlement’ has broadly the same meaning as `trust’ in CG33020, but one settlement may contain several trusts or funds dealing with different property or different individuals. The settlement is treated for CGT purposes as the taxable entity. It is therefore important to know whether there is one settlement or several, see CG33280. The word ‘settlement’ is not defined as such for the general purposes of CGT or IT.

The trustees of the settlement are treated as a single and continuing body for CGT purposes. See CG33340. The trustees of the settlement’s return and the accompanying self-assessment are usually made by one or more of the trustees in office at the time the return is issued, but CGT is payable by any trustee in office in the year in which the chargeable gains accrued or any subsequent year. See CG35400.

In simple terms there is a disposal for CGT whenever property goes in or out of the settlement, whether by sale or by gift, or when a beneficiary becomes absolutely entitled to property as against the trustees. In many situations however hold-over relief may be available under TCGA or TCGA.

Transfers in

If a person makes a settlement and transfers property to the settlement, in making the settlement or subsequently, that is a disposal by the settlor at market value of the whole of the property which becomes settled property even if the settlor retains an interest. See CG35700.

Events during the life of settlement

During the lifetime of the settlement the trustees may buy and sell property. Chargeable gains are computed on the disposals in the same way as for individuals.

An interest in possession is a right to the income from particular property, or a share of the income, or the use of a particular asset. See CG36320. Prior to 6 April 2006 on the death of a person with such an interest, if the property continued to be settled property, the trustees were treated as disposing of the property, or the part of the property corresponding to the share in the income, and reacquiring it at market value, but without any charge to tax unless there has been a previous held-over gain. The position is now more complicated. This provision only applies where the interest falls within particular designated IHT categories. See CG36450.

This corresponds to the exemption on the death of an individual except as regards previous held-over gains.

Transfers out

Unused allowable losses may in certain circumstances pass to the beneficiaries. See CG37200.

Rates of tax

The rates of Capital Gains Tax that apply to the trustees of UK resident settlements are set out below.

For the years up to and including the trustees’ gains were charged on the settlor if the settlor or the settlor’s spouse or civil partner could or did benefit from the settlement. This special treatment does not apply for onwards.

See CG33500+ for guidance on the treatment of settlements for vulnerable beneficiaries. For the years to the trustees’ gains were charged on the beneficiary in the same way that TCGA charged the settlor if he or she could benefit from the settlement. For onwards the charge is on the trustees at the rates shown below but a credit is given if the beneficiary would be charged a lower amount of Capital Gains Tax.

See CG38400+ for guidance on the taxation of non-resident settlements. Capital Gains Tax is not normally charged on the trustees but there can be a charge on either the settlor or beneficiaries of a non-resident settlement or the trustees if they are liable to NRCGT, see CG10700.

For the years and trustees are charged at the Capital Gains Tax rate of 18 per cent.

For the year the rate of Capital Gains Tax depends on when the disposal occurred. Gains on disposals made on or before 22 June 2010 are taxed at 18 per cent. For disposals made on or after 23 June 2010 the rate of Capital Gains Tax depends on whether entrepreneurs’ relief is claimed. If entrepreneurs’ relief is claimed then a qualifying gain is taxed at 10 per cent. If the gain does not qualify for entrepreneurs’ relief it is taxed at 28 per cent.

For the years to a gain on which entrepreneurs’ relief is due is taxed at 10 per cent. If the gain does not qualify for entrepreneurs’ relief it is taxed at 28 per cent.

For the years onwards a gain on which entrepreneurs’ relief is due is taxed at 10 per cent. If the gain does not qualify for entrepreneurs’ relief it is taxed at 20% unless it relates to an interest in UK residential property and a 28% rate applies.

Annual exempt amount

In general the trustees are entitled to half the annual exempt amount of an individual. However if the settlement came into existence after 6 June 1978, and other settlements have been made since then by the same settlor, the annual exempt amount is reduced. See CG18096.

If the settlement is for the benefit of a disabled person the trustees are entitled to the same annual exempt amount as for individuals, subject to reductions if the settlor has made other settlements for the disabled since 11th March 1981. See CG18050+.

Interests of beneficiaries

The interest of a beneficiary in a settlement is a form of property. Therefore, without a specific provision, the disposal or realization of such an interest would be a disposal of an asset for the purposes of CGT. This however would mean that there would be two charges when a person became absolutely entitled to property, the commonest case of realizing an interest, since the trustees would be liable because the beneficiary had become absolutely entitled.

Therefore in general a beneficiary is exempt when an interest in a settlement is disposed of. There are three exceptions (see CG38000+).

where the beneficiary acquired the interest for payment or derives his title to the interest from someone who acquired it for payment,

where the interest is in a non-resident settlement, and

where the interest is in a settlement that has been non-resident.

