mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
Breaking News

EDPB ADOPTED DOCUMENTS – 34TH, 35TH &AMP; 36TH PLENARY

MARTEDì 28 LUGLIO 2020 – 245ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 29, 2020

COMING SOON: 2020 EXTERNAL SECTOR REPORT

THE UNITED STATES AND RUSSIA HOLD SPACE SECURITY EXCHANGE

THE UNITED STATES AND RUSSIA HOLD SPACE SECURITY EXCHANGE

PROROGA EMERGENZA COVID: APPROVATA RISOLUZIONE DI MAGGIORANZA IN AULA

PROGRAMMA NAZIONALE DI RIFORMA E RELAZIONE SULLO SCOSTAMENTO DAGLI OBIETTIVI PROGRAMMATICI: AVVIO…

HONG KONG: COUNCIL EXPRESSES GRAVE CONCERN OVER NATIONAL SECURITY LAW

THE UNITED STATES DESIGNATES TWO ISIS FACILITATORS

Agenparl

CFIA STATEMENT ON UNREQUESTED PACKAGES OF SEEDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 29 luglio 2020

From: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Statement

July 28, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is investigating reports of individuals receiving unsolicited packages of seeds.

Do not plant seeds from unknown origins. Unauthorized seeds could be the seeds of invasive plants, or carry plant pests, which can be harmful when introduced into Canada. These species can invade agricultural and natural areas, causing serious damage to our plant resources.

If you receive a seed package that you did not order, please contact your regional CFIA office immediately. Keep the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label until a CFIA inspector contacts you with further instructions.

Contacts

For media enquiries
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
<a

Related information

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/food-inspection-agency/news/2020/07/cfia-statement-on-unrequested-packages-of-seeds.html

Post collegati

CFIA STATEMENT ON UNREQUESTED PACKAGES OF SEEDS

Redazione

STATEMENT BY MINISTER BLAIR OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS

Redazione

STATEMENT FROM THE CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER OF CANADA: WORD HEPATITIS DAY

Redazione

STATEMENT FROM THE MINISTER OF HEALTH ON WORLD HEPATITIS DAY JULY 28, 2020

Redazione

READOUT: MINISTER NG SPEAKS WITH NEW ZEALAND’S MINISTER OF POLICE, FISHERIES, REVENUE AND SMALL BUSINESS

Redazione

MINISTER GARNEAU LAUNCHES A NEW CALL FOR PROPOSALS FOR ABANDONED BOATS PROJECTS THROUGH CANADA’S OCEANS PROTECTION PLAN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More