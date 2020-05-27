(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), mer 27 maggio 2020
Ministry of Finance
Cessation of 7.75 percent Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018
Posted On:
27 MAY 2020 8:20PM by PIB Delhi
The Government of India hereby notifies that the 7.75 percent Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018, issued as per Notification F.4(28)-B(W&M)/2017, dated January 03, 2018, shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on Thursday, the 28th of May, 2020.
