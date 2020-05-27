mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
Breaking News

AUTOSTRADE, CHIGI: NEI PROSSIMI GIORNI SI COMPLETERANNO ALCUNI APPROFONDIMENTI CHE CONSENTIRANNO DI…

KONING BEZOEKT OVERSCHILD EN SIDDEBUREN VOOR GESPREKKEN MET GEDUPEERDEN AARDGASWINNING EN IMPACT…

LEE RIZZUTO TO BECOME PRINCIPAL OFFICER AT THE U.S. CONSULATE GENERAL IN…

LEE RIZZUTO TO BECOME PRINCIPAL OFFICER AT THE U.S. CONSULATE GENERAL IN…

CORONAVIRUS, AUMENTANO LE VITTIME E I CONTAGIATI

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2511 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2512 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2513 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 988 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 933 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

CESSATION OF 7.75 PERCENT SAVINGS (TAXABLE) BONDS, 2018

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), mer 27 maggio 2020

Ministry of Finance

Cessation of 7.75 percent Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018

Posted On:
27 MAY 2020 8:20PM by PIB Delhi

The Government of India hereby notifies that the 7.75 percent Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018, issued as per Notification F.4(28)-B(W&M)/2017, dated January 03, 2018, shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on Thursday, the 28th of May, 2020.

****

RM/KMN

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 152

0https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/STB_A1.pdf’>https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/STB_A1.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1627256

Post collegati

CESSATION OF 7.75 PERCENT SAVINGS (TAXABLE) BONDS, 2018

Redazione

INDIAN RAILWAYS OPERATIONALIZES 3543 “SHRAMIK SPECIAL” TRAINS TILL 27TH MAY2020 (1000HRS)ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND TRANSPORTS AROUND 48 LACS PASSENGERS TO THEIR HOME STATES THROUGH “SHRAMIK SPECIAL” TRAINS IN 26 DAYS

Redazione

1.78 LAKH MT PULSES DISTRIBUTED TO 13.4 CRORE BENEFICIARIES IN STATES/UTS UNDER PM-GKY

Redazione

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES OVER PLAINS OF NORTH INDIA LIKELY TO RECEDE FROM 28TH ONWARDS WITH SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION OF HEAT WAVE CONDITIONS FROM 29TH MAY

Redazione

COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY MINISTER SHRI PIYUSH GOYAL HOLDS MEETING WITH THE INDUSTRY AND TRADE ASSOCIATIONS

Redazione

SMT. NIRMALA SITHARAMAN ATTENDS SPECIAL BOARD OF GOVERNORS MEETING OF NEW DEVELOPMENT BANK THROUGH VIDEO-CONFERENCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More