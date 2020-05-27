(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), mer 27 maggio 2020

Ministry of Finance

Cessation of 7.75 percent Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018





Posted On:

27 MAY 2020 8:20PM by PIB Delhi

The Government of India hereby notifies that the 7.75 percent Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018, issued as per Notification F.4(28)-B(W&M)/2017, dated January 03, 2018, shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on Thursday, the 28th of May, 2020.

****

RM/KMN

(Release ID: )

Visitor Counter : 152

0https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/STB_A1.pdf’>https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/STB_A1.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1627256