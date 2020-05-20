CERVICAL PRECANCER IDENTIFIED BY FLUORESCENCE, IN A STEP TOWARD BEDSIDE DETECTION

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 20 maggio 2020 (Tufts University) Researchers developed a method using fluorescence to detect precancerous metabolic and physical changes in individual epithelial cells lining the cervix, and can visualize those changes at different depths of the epithelial tissue near the surface. The method, which can detect precancerous lesions non-invasively and non-destructively, opens the door to early-stage bedside diagnostics.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/tu-cpi051520.php