(AGENPARL) – London (united Kingdom), mar 28 gennaio 2020

28 January >

Independent Democratic Union merged into Community on 27 January 2020. Please note the Independent Democratic Union ceased to exist from 27 January 2020 and has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer.

11 November >

An application to register the Instrument of Transfer of Independent Democratic Union to Community was received by the Certification Officer on 8 November 2019.

2 July >

Bluechip Staff Association merged into Community on 2 July 2019. Please note that Bluechip Staff Association ceased to exist from 2 July 2019 and has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer.

24 May >

An application to register the Instrument of Transfer of Bluechip Staff Association to Community was received by the Certification Officer on 16 May 2019.

1 May >

NACO merged into USDAW on 1 May 2018. Please note that NACO ceased to exist from 1 May 2018 and has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer.

1 February >

Staff Union West Bromwich Building Society merged into Community on 1 February 2018. Please note that Staff Union West Bromwich Building Society ceased to exist from 1 February 2018 and has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer.

19 December >

An application to register the Instrument of Transfer of Staff Union West Bromwich Building Society (SUWBBS) to Community was received by the Certification Officer on 18 December 2017.

1 September >

Association of Teachers and Lecturers and National Union of Teachers amalgamated to form National Education Union on 1 September 2017. Please note that both Association of Teachers and Lecturers and National Union of Teachers ceased to exist from 1 September 2017 and have been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer.

2 May >

An application to register the Instrument of Amalgamation of the Association of Teachers and Lecturers and the

National Union of Teachers was received by the Certification Officer on 25 April 2017.

23 January >

The Union of Construction, Allied Trades and Technicians (UCATT) merged into Unite the Union on 1 January 2017. Please note that UCATT ceased to exist from 1 January 2017 and has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer

20 January >

UFS merged into Community on 1 January 2017. Please note that UFS ceased to exist from 1 January 2017 and has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer.

20 January >

Broadcasting Entertainment Cinematograph and Theatre Union merged into Prospect on 1 January 2017. Please note that Broadcasting Entertainment Cinematograph and Theatre Union ceased to exist from 1 January 2017 and has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer.

1 December >

An application to register the Instrument of Transfer of UFS to Community was received by the Certification Officer on 17 November 2016.

9 November >

The Association of Principal fire Officers (APFO) merged into Prospect on 7 November 2016. Please note that APFO ceased to exist from 6 November 2016 and has been removed from the list of trade union maintained by the Certification Officer.

24 October >

An application to register the Instrument of Transfer of Broadcasting Entertainment Cinematograph and Theatre Union to Prospect was received by the Certification Officer on 18 October 2016.

19 June >

The Staff Association of Bank of Baroda (UK Region) merged into Unite the Union on 19 June 2015. Please note that the Staff Association of Bank of Baroda (UK Region) ceased to exist from 18 June 2015 and has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer.

7 May >

An application to register the Instrument of Transfer of the Staff Association of Bank of Baroda (UK Region) to Unite the Union was received by the Certification Officer on 7 May 2015.

5 May >

Unity merged into GMB on 16 April 2015. Please note that Unity ceased to exist from 15 April 2015 and has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer.

21 November >

Yorkshire Independent Staff Association (YISA) merged into Aegis the Union on 21 November 2014. Please note that YISA ceased to exist from 20 November and has been removed from the list of trade unions maintained by the Certification Officer.

3 November >

The Instrument of Transfer in respect of the merger of the British Association of Colliery Management – Technical Energy and Administrative Management (BACM-TEAM) to Prospect was registered by the Certification Officer on 3 November 2014. The Instrument comes into effect on 3 November 2014.

BACM-TEAM ceased to exist with effect from the date of registration of the Instrument and its name has been removed the Certification Officer’s list of trade unions.

3 October >

An application to register the Instrument of Transfer of YISA (Yorkshire Independent Staff Association) to Aegis was received by the Certification Officer on 3 October 2014.

17 September >

An application to register the Instrument of Transfer of British Association of Colliery Management – Technical Energy and Administrative Management (BACM-TEAM) to Prospect was received by the Certification Officer on 17 September 2014.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/certification-office-proposed-trade-union-mergers