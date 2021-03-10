mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
CENTURY CRANES TRADIES &AMP; LADIES RACE DAY

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 10 marzo 2021

Head trackside for the annual Century Cranes Tradies & Ladies Race Day.

General admission $10 and children under 15 free.

Tradies receive FREE entry if you bring your white card/ proof of trade and present it at the front gate.

Free family fun including a jumping castle and an animal farm 1.00pm – 4.00pm. 6 races, live music and Lending Luxury Fashions on the Field. ON SALE NOW.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/century-cranes-tradies-and-ladies-race-day

