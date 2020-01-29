(AGENPARL) – Loughborough University (England), mer 29 gennaio 2020

Are you due to graduate in 2020 with a first or upper second class degree, or are you a medical student (3rd year or later), with an interest in research in sport, exercise and osteoarthritis?

The eight-week Centre for Sport, Exercise and Osteoarthritis Research Versus Arthritis Internship Scheme provides the opportunities to:

obtain first-hand experiences of multi-disciplinary research environments in one or more of our collaborative universities (Nottingham, Oxford, Loughborough, Southampton, Bath, Leeds)

work alongside some of the UK’s leading medical and allied health researchers

use state-of-the-art equipment

receive formal education, supervision, evaluation and mentoring.

Opportunities include:

the potential to run a self-contained study or analysis

experience of the research governance process

involvement in the data collection process

participation in multi-professional seminars and workshops

becoming part of a network of young researchers in sport, exercise and osteoarthritis

Scheme dates: 1st July – 28th August 2020

Applications close: 5pm 3rd March 2020

Interview date: 1st week in May 2020 (Nottingham)

Find out more: www.tinyurl.com/internships-seoa

The Centre for Sport, Exercise and Osteoarthritis Research Versus Arthritis is the UK’s first research centre bringing together experts in orthopaedics, rheumatology, sport and exercise medicine, physiotherapy, podiatry, epidemiology, nutrition, sports science, skeletal muscle biology, bone and cartilage biology, psychology, physiology and biomechanics, from seven internationally renowned research institutions, to properly understand the relationship between exercise, sport, injury, rehabilitation and osteoarthritis.

The Centre’s researchers hope to gain better insight into the development of osteoarthritis following sport and exercise injury, leading to effective prevention and treatments for the general public and sports professionals alike.

