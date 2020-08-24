(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 24 agosto 2020

Centre for Mediation to be set up at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs

In the past ten years, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has consistently strengthened the position of mediation at international and national levels. In accordance with the Government Programme, mediation is one of the most important priorities in Finland’s foreign policy. To boost the implementation of the objective, Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto has decided to set up a Centre for Mediation under the administration of the Ministry’s Political Department.

The Centre aims to strengthen Finland’s expertise and capacity in mediation matters, to coordinate the activities of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in a more systematic manner as well as to coordinate collaboration with other actors. Mediation requires broad cooperation at several levels, including between states, international and other organisations, more informal actors and grassroots actors.

“Peace is a very highly competitive field with several different actors of varying quality. In addition to conflicts between countries, internal tensions and conflicts within states demand more attention. The Centre for Mediation will promote the integration of mediation expertise and know-how into the Ministry for Foreign Affairs,” says Ministry for Foreign Affairs Haavisto.

The Centre for Mediation will be set up in the Political Department of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and it will start its operations on 1 October 2020. The Centre will be headed by Ambassador Teemu Turunen.

“Sustainable peace can be built only by means of tackling the underlying causes of conflicts that lead to political, economic and social problems, which is why the link to broader development cooperation and humanitarian assistance is important,” Ambassador Turunen says.

In accordance with the Government Programme, the new Centre will not only develop structures and capacities and fund peace processes but also promote the participation of Finns in international mediation and dialogue processes.

