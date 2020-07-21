CENTER FOR KOREAN STUDIES AWARDED $820K GRANT

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mar 21 luglio 2020

The Center for Korean Studies ( CKS ) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is the first recipient of the Academy of Korean Studies Strategic Research Institute Program grant and will receive $820,000 over the next 10 years.

The newly created grant will go towards CKS ’s project proposal on “Sustainable Values for Korean Studies in the Americas: Korean Diaspora and the Prospects for Peace, Prosperity, and Unity of the Korean Peninsula.”

With a top reputation in the areas of history, research, politics and international relations, including inter-Korean relations and Korean education, CKS will deepen this research on various dimensions of changing Korean society, and broaden it with two major axes: the study of Korean diaspora in the Americas and the research on peace, prosperity and unification on the Korean Peninsula.

The project also aims to develop a close mutual network among research institutions of Korean studies in the U.S. , Canada, South America, Europe and Asia. Various tangible outcomes including publications, conferences and exchange activities are expected.

“The Center for Korean Studies at UH Mānoa is the largest Korean studies research institution in the Americas. Through the Academy for Korean Studies grant, we are able to continue to promote and strengthen our ties while serving as a hub for Korean studies education and research in the trans-Pacific region,” said Tae-Ung Baik, CKS program director and professor at the William S. Richardson School of Law.

The management committee consists of UH Mānoa Professors Baik, Sang-Hyop Lee (economics), Young-a Park (Asian studies), Seunghye Hong (social work) and Cheehyung Harrison Kim (history). They will lead the projects in cooperation with CKS members and other partners commencing on August 1, 2020.

