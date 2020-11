(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 20 novembre 2020 Research on a genetic heart disease has uncovered a new and unexpected mechanism for heart failure. This landmark discovery found a correlation between the clumping of RNA-binding proteins long linked to neurodegenerative disease and the aggregates of protein found in the heart tissue of patients with RBM20 dilated cardiomyopathy.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201118225058.htm